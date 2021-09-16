Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.46.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $655.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

