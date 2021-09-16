Adrian Fitzpatrick Buys 500 Shares of ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Stock

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) insider Adrian Fitzpatrick purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$47.68 ($34.05) per share, with a total value of A$23,838.00 ($17,027.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Get ARB alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from ARB’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.79%. ARB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.