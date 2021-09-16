Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Down 3.2%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 9,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 23,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.