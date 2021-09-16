Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

