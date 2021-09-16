ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $948.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 110,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

