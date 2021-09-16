Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,970,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,460,148. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.