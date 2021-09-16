Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $70,354,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 445,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,529,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

