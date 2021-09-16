Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) Short Interest Update

Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ADVC opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. Advant-e has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Get Advant-e alerts:

About Advant-e

Advant-e Corp. develops, markets, resells, and hosts software and provides services that allow its customers to send and receive business documents electronically in standard and proprietary formats. The firm, through its subsidiary, Edict Systems, Inc provides hosted electronic data interchange solutions that utilize the Internet as the primary communication method.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advant-e Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advant-e and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.