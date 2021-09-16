aelf Hits Market Cap of $413.10 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. aelf has a market capitalization of $413.10 million and approximately $119.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00324403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00143190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00815880 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

