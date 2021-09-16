Aergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145.31 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Aergo has a total market cap of $85.24 million and approximately $145.31 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00140204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00804679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

AERGO is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

