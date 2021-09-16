Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $112.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.42 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

AERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $741.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

