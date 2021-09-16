Aeron 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,966.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2,275.26 and $9,966.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00803275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

