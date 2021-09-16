Aeternity Market Capitalization Hits $44.38 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $44.38 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,398,990 coins and its circulating supply is 343,578,046 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

