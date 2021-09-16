Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,046.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,139 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $67,372.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,955,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 32,877 shares of company stock worth $432,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

