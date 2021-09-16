Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.37 and last traded at $114.89. 273,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,212,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

