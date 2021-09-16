Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.83. 56,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,309. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

