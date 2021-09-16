Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGGZF shares. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

