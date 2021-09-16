AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of AGCO worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.92. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.