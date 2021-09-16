AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 364,696 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,696 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Enbridge worth $159,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 40,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

