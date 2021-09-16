AGF Investments Inc. Buys 100,427 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 1.59% of Primerica worth $96,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $148.60. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,830. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.