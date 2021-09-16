AGF Investments Inc. Buys 308,028 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,028 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Canadian National Railway worth $164,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.45. 56,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,832. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

