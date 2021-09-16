AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Lincoln National worth $63,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.