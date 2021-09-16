AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Corteva worth $69,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 12,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

