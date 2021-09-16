AGF Investments Inc. Has $140.50 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,164 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Monster Beverage worth $140,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,717. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

