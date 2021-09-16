AGF Investments Inc. Has $168.58 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Marathon Petroleum worth $168,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 573,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.30. 48,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,479. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.