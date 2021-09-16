AGF Investments Inc. Has $67.44 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 525,973 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Corning worth $67,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 912,238 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

GLW traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

