AGF Investments Inc. Has $68.67 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,483 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $68,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $135.31. 3,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,386. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

