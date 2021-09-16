AGF Investments Inc. Has $74.49 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Catalent worth $74,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 688.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,366. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

