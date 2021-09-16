AGF Investments Inc. Has $81.31 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of W.W. Grainger worth $81,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

