AGF Investments Inc. Has $97.36 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Suncor Energy worth $97,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,647 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

SU traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

