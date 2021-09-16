AGF Investments Inc. Has $98.20 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $98,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after acquiring an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $353.15. 4,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,669. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.68 and its 200-day moving average is $352.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

