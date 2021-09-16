AGF Investments Inc. Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Nutrien worth $128,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Nutrien by 18.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,591,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,837,000 after acquiring an additional 161,230 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Nutrien by 84.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 66,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,935. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

