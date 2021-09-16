AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,442 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 1.00% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $67,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

