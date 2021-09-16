AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 13,965 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $88,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.61. 124,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

