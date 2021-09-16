AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 262,125 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Magna International worth $66,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magna International by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $14,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,188. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

