AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Ameriprise Financial worth $96,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,319,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $269.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

