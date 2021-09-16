AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,875 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Aflac worth $65,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 24,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,309. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

