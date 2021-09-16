AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768,658 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Zillow Group worth $84,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $92.21. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,095. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.