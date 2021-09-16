AGF Investments Inc. Sells 33,423 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $228,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 293,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.