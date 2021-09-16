AGF Investments Inc. Sells 36,247 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,247 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Chubb worth $97,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

