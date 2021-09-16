AGF Investments Inc. Sells 92,287 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 92,287 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $85,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.15 and a 200 day moving average of $285.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

