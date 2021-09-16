AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,294 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The TJX Companies worth $78,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 70.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 825,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $70.35. 111,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

