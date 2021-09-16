AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.7 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

