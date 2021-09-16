Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

