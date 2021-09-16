Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.80

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$67.80 and last traded at C$67.84, with a volume of 478748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

