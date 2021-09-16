AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIBRF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

