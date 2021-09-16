AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Up 1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 163,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,350,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 12,941.86%.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 15,625 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 468,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

