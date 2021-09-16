AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Up 1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 163,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,350,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 12,941.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 468,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)
AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.
