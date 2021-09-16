Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $88.96 million and $7.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,049.27 or 1.00117299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00911231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00438573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00294805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,863,655 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

