Akash Network Price Up 18.6% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $433.91 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00011490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00175324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.70 or 0.07355067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.22 or 1.00148769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00851720 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 157,034,246 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,759 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

