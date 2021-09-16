Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in August

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AKBTY stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.